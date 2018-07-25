Alwihda Info
Minister of Communications extends Deadline for Written Comments on the National Public Broadcasting Services


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Minister of Communications Ms Nomvula Mokonyane has taken a decision to extend the deadline for the submission of written comments on the National Public Broadcasting Services to the 31st of August 2018. The decision follows a number of requests for a deadline extension from the industry and interested parties. Prior to the extension, interested parties […]

