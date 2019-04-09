Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Kingdom of Bahrain condemns terrorist bombing in Sheikh Zuweid of North Sinai Governorate, Arab Republic of Egypt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns the terrorist bombing that took place today in the Sheikh Zuweid market of North Sinai Governorate, Arab Republic of Egypt, which claimed the lives of a number of people and injured others. The Ministry affirms the Kingdom of Bahrain’s support alongside the Arab […]

