Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Modernise Zambian Embassies


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr. Ronald Simwinga has said the Ministry has embarked on a project to equip all the 38 Zambian Missions abroad with modern facilities that are conducive for diplomats to work, so that they can rise to the challenge of being diplomats in the 21st century. And Dr. […]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr. Ronald Simwinga has said the Ministry has embarked on a project to equip all the 38 Za...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



