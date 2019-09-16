Mixed-use is the key to funding hotel development in Africa

A new report from JLL (www.JLL.com), the world’s largest professional services firm specialising in real estate, has revealed that people seeking to finance a new hotel project in Africa will be much more successful if their hotel is part of a mixed-use development. JLL’s research into global property transactions reveals that in the first half […]

A new report from JLL (www.JLL.com), the world’s largest professional services firm specialising in real estate, has revealed that people see...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...