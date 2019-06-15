Mopti: Over 50,000 people displaced amid inter-communal violence

The deadly attack on Sunday (09/06) in the village of Sobane in central Mali, which killed 35 villagers – and 60 are still missing – continues to displace people to Mopti, one of the largest towns in central Mali. Four days after the attack, more than 100 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Sobane had already […]

