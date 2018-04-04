More detainees released as Sudanese authorities continue to target individuals with travel bans, arbitrary arrests and incommunicado detention

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies has serious safety concerns for the continued arbitrary arrests and incommunicado detention of individuals including human rights defenders/activists, political opposition members and leaders in connection with the 2018 anti-austerity protests as well as on basis of their political affiliation. ACJPS has continued to monitor the arbitrary arrests […]
The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies has serious safety concerns for the conti...
The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies has serious safety concerns for the conti...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...