More detainees released as Sudanese authorities continue to target individuals with travel bans, arbitrary arrests and incommunicado detention


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies has serious safety concerns for the continued arbitrary arrests and incommunicado detention of individuals including human rights defenders/activists, political opposition members and leaders in connection with the 2018 anti-austerity protests as well as on basis of their political affiliation. ACJPS has continued to monitor the arbitrary arrests […]

