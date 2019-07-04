More than a Million People to be Vaccinated in Phase 2 of a Huge Cholera Vaccination Campaign in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Phase 2 of the biggest ever oral vaccination campaign against cholera is scheduled to take place from 3-8 July 2019 in 15 health districts in the four central provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – Kasaï, Kasaï Oriental, Lomami et Sankuru. The second dose of vaccine confers lasting immunity against cholera, and […]

Phase 2 of the biggest ever oral vaccination campaign against cholera is scheduled to take place from 3-8 July 2019 in 15 health districts in the four...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...