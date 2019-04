Mozambique: Detained journalist must be released or charged with a recognizable offence

As Mozambican journalist and Prisoner of Conscience, Amade Abubacar, marks 90-days in pretrial detention, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa, Deprose Muchena said: “Mozambican authorities are treating Amade Abubacar like a convicted criminal by prolonging his pretrial detention without bringing any legitimate charges against him in violation of national and international… Read more on […]

