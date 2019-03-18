Mozambique cyclone: “90 per cent” of Beira and surrounds damaged or destroyed

The scale of damage caused by cyclone Idai that hit the Mozambican city of Beira is massive and horrifying. This is the initial assessment of a team of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) aid workers that reached the devasted city yesterday. Jamie LeSueur, who is leading the IFRC assessment team […]

