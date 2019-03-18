Alwihda Info
Mozambique cyclone: “90 per cent” of Beira and surrounds damaged or destroyed


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The scale of damage caused by cyclone Idai that hit the Mozambican city of Beira is massive and horrifying. This is the initial assessment of a team of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) aid workers that reached the devasted city yesterday. Jamie LeSueur, who is leading the IFRC assessment team […]

