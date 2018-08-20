National Assembly And National Council Of Provinces Approve Major Legislative Matters At Sittings Today

The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces approved several Bills and a convention today. Bills which the National Council of Provinces approved at its sitting this afternoon – and which will now be sent to the President for assent – are the Labour Laws Amendment Bill (a Private Member’s Bill), the Basic Conditions of […]

The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces approved several Bills and a convention today. Bills which the National Council of Provinces approv...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...