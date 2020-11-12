National Aviation Services (NAS) Wins New Ground Handling License in Democratic Republic of Congo

National Aviation Services (NAS) (http://www.NAS.aero), a leading airport services provider has been awarded a new ground handling license – Certificat d’Operateur d’Assistance en Escale (COEA) by the Civil Aviation Authority (Autorité de l’Aviation Civile – AAC) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Under the terms of the COEA, NAS will offer comprehensive ground […]

National Aviation Services (NAS) (http://www.NAS.aero), a leading ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...