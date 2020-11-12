Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

National Aviation Services (NAS) Wins New Ground Handling License in Democratic Republic of Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Novembre 2020


National Aviation Services (NAS) (http://www.NAS.aero), a leading airport services provider has been awarded a new ground handling license – Certificat d’Operateur d’Assistance en Escale (COEA) by the Civil Aviation Authority (Autorité de l’Aviation Civile – AAC) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Under the terms of the COEA, NAS will offer comprehensive ground […]

National Aviation Services (NAS) (http://www.NAS.aero), a leading ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 11 Novembre 2020 - 21:13 Le Groupe Ecobank se mobilise pour une meilleure santé

Mercredi 11 Novembre 2020 - 19:27 Coronavirus – Sénégal : Communique 255

Mercredi 11 Novembre 2020 - 19:26 Coronavirus - Sénégal : Communique 255

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/11/2020

Tchad : l'ADETIC équipe l'Université de Doba de matériel informatique

Tchad : l'ADETIC équipe l'Université de Doba de matériel informatique

Tchad : 18 présumés malfaiteurs arrêtés par la gendarmerie Tchad : 18 présumés malfaiteurs arrêtés par la gendarmerie 11/11/2020

Populaires

Tchad : des officiers promus à des grades supérieurs par décret

11/11/2020

Tchad : un militant finance la construction d'un bâtiment pour le MPS à Moundou

11/11/2020

Tchad : 18 présumés malfaiteurs arrêtés par la gendarmerie

11/11/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/10/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

ANALYSE - 09/11/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Dématérialisation des procédures : le juge enjoint à la Préfecture de délivrer un rendez-vous

Dématérialisation des procédures : le juge enjoint à la Préfecture de délivrer un rendez-vous

Élections aux États-Unis : ça fait rire les africains ! Élections aux États-Unis : ça fait rire les africains ! 07/11/2020 - Anatole GBANDI

REACTION - 25/10/2020

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter