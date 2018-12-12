National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Signs an Agreement with Saudi Aramco to Open a Facility in King Salman Energy Park (‘SPARK’)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (”NESR”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW) (www.NESR.com), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (”MENA”) region, today signed a land lease agreement with Saudi Aramco to build a state of the art operating facility in the newly launched King Salman Energy Park (”SPARK”). […]

