National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW) (www.NESR.com), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, today announced that Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR, Sherif Foda, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado on […]

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW) (...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...