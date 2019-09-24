Netherlands donates $28 million to build more resilient food systems in protracted crises

The Kingdom of the Netherlands has contributed $28 million to back FAO’s work to boost the resilience of food systems in Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan – part of a new initiative to scale-up resilience-based development work in countries affected by protracted crises. In such contexts, humanitarian interventions often focus on meeting immediate and urgent […]

