Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

New Forbes Insights Report Shows CISOs Believe Capabilities of Attackers are Outpacing their Ability to Defend their Organizations


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


[Fortinet](http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G067974-001&id=7377526&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.fortinet.com)® (NASDAQ: FTNT) (https://www.Fortinet.com/), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced a new report by Forbes Insights it commissioned titled “[Making Tough Choices: How CISOs Manage Escalating Threats and Limited Resources](https://www.fortinet.com/resources/resources-campaign.html?utm_source=website&utm_medium=pressre...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/08/2019

Tchad : don de l’UE en faveur des détenus à l’Est

Tchad : don de l’UE en faveur des détenus à l’Est

En images : retour sur la visite du ministre de la Justice Djimet Arabi à l'Est du Tchad En images : retour sur la visite du ministre de la Justice Djimet Arabi à l'Est du Tchad 30/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : heurts au Palais Royal d'Abéché, un gendarme fauché par une balle

01/09/2019

Tchad : Chérif Abdelhadi fait son entrée au Palais Royal d'Abéché

01/09/2019

Tchad - état d'urgence : des représentants associatifs pour surveiller les fouilles ?

01/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les étudiants de médecine d'Emi Koussi demandent la levée de la suspension
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/08/2019 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Tchad : la prévention des conflits intercommunautaires par l’exogamie dans le BET

Tchad : la prévention des conflits intercommunautaires par l’exogamie dans le BET

Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance... Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance... 27/08/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

ANALYSE - 29/08/2019 - Hamid Mahamat Issa

Tchad : le retour de la paix au Ouaddaï géographique, c'est pour bientôt ?

Tchad : le retour de la paix au Ouaddaï géographique, c'est pour bientôt ?

Tchad : les défis et enjeux du secteur de l’artisanat dans la politique de promotion du secteur privé Tchad : les défis et enjeux du secteur de l’artisanat dans la politique de promotion du secteur privé 29/08/2019 - Daoud Deroua Abdelkerim

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019