New Forbes Insights Report Shows CISOs Believe Capabilities of Attackers are Outpacing their Ability to Defend their Organizations

[Fortinet](http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G067974-001&id=7377526&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.fortinet.com)® (NASDAQ: FTNT) (https://www.Fortinet.com/), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced a new report by Forbes Insights it commissioned titled “[Making Tough Choices: How CISOs Manage Escalating Threats and Limited Resources](https://www.fortinet.com/resources/resources-campaign.html?utm_source=website&utm_medium=pressre...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...