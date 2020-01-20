New Honorary Consul of Finland in Cape Town

We have a new Honorary Consul in Cape Town. Mr Philip Palmgren follows in the footsteps of his late father and becomes a second generation Honorary Consul to serve Finland. Mr Palmgren is the Managing Director of Nordic Paper and Packaging Pty Ltd. The company has been supplying the local markets with Finnish paper, plywood, […]

