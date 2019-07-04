New International Labour Organization (ILO) data analysis shows just 10 per cent of workers receive nearly half of global pay

An ILO assessment gives the first global estimates of the distribution of labour income, and shows that pay inequality remains pervasive in the world of work. The findings are drawn from a new database which includes national, regional and global data. Ten per cent of workers receive 48.9 per cent of total global pay, while […]
