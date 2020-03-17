New Permanent Representative Of Tunisia Presents Credentials To The Director-General Of The United Nations Office At Geneva

Sabri Bachtobji, the new Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Bachtobji had been serving as Tunisia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs since August 2016. He served as […]

Sabri Bachtobji, the new Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his creden...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...