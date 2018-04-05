New Permanent Representative of Lesotho Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Refiloe Litjobo, the new Permanent Representative of Lesotho to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Michael Møller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Litjobo had been serving as a member of parliament from 2015 to 2017. He worked as a […]
Refiloe Litjobo, the new Permanent Representative of Lesotho to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Michael Møller...
Refiloe Litjobo, the new Permanent Representative of Lesotho to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Michael Møller...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...