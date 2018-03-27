New Portuguese Ambassador to Seychelles Accredited

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mrs Maria Amelia Paiva, presented her credentials to President Danny Faure at State House today. President Faure congratulated the new Ambassador and said that Seychelles is looking forward to further cementing the excellent relations that exist between the two countries. During […]

