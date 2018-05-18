New Rugby Africa Gold Cup’s perpetual trophy – a Rugby World Cup qualifier – unveiled today at Interna tional Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress in Brussels

New Rugby Africa Gold Cup’s perpetual trophy – a Rugby World Cup qualifier – unveiled today at International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress in Brussels. Symbolizing the access to the Rugby World Cup 2019, the trophy will be awarded to the winner of this summer’s Rugby Africa Gold Cup. Read more on http://aposource.go-demo.com/press/new-rugby-africa-gold-cups-perpetual-trophy–a-rugby-world-cup-qualifier–unveiled-today-at-international-sports-press-association-aips-congress-i...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...