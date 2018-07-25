New Visa Procedure for Canada

The Department of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public of Seychelles that, effective from July 31, 2018, citizens between the ages of 14 and 79 years inclusively who apply to temporarily or permanently enter Canada will need to provide their biometric data/finger print at the nearest Visa Application Centre overseas. Please note that […]

