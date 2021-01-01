Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

New Year’s Babies: Over 3600 children will be born in Uganda on New Year’s Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Décembre 2020


An estimated 3,636 babies will be born in Uganda on New Year’s Day, according to UNICEF. This is a 7.26 per cent decrease from 2020, when an estimated 3,900 were born the first day of the year. As the calendar turns to 2021, UNICEF is again celebrating the new lives being brought into the world. […]

