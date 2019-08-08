Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

New commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Stephen J. Townsend visits Djibouti


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The new commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Stephen J. Townsend visited Djibouti August 6-8, 2019 to meet with Republic of Djibouti senior defense officials and to attend meetings at Camp Lemonnier. This was his first trip to the African continent since taking command on July 26, 2019. “The U.S. and the Republic […]

The new commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Stephen J. Townsend visited Djibouti August 6-8, 2019 to meet with Republic of Djibouti seni...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/08/2019

Tchad : Déby lance la construction d'un stade omnisports de 30.000 places

Tchad : Déby lance la construction d'un stade omnisports de 30.000 places

Tchad : les caractéristiques de l'uniforme de la police judiciaire approuvées Tchad : les caractéristiques de l'uniforme de la police judiciaire approuvées 08/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination des membres du comité de règlement des différends de l'ARMP

07/08/2019

Tchad : résultats "imminents" de la 2ème session du baccalauréat

07/08/2019

Tchad : le président Déby rend hommage au sultan Ali Abdoulaye Sabre

07/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le Maroc va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad dans plusieurs domaines
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

ANALYSE - 02/08/2019

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? 30/07/2019 - Anihay Assa

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019