New data from Africa allays fears of bowel obstruction from rotavirus vaccine

An evaluation carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO), US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), and country partners shows that administering monovalent rotavirus vaccine to African infants does not increase the risk of intussusception above base line levels. Intussusception is a form of bowel obstruction in which a part of the intestine folds into […]

