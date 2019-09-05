New joint advocacy group formed to support peace and development in the Bentiu area (by Olivier Ndikumana)

Over the course of three days, persons from different communities staying at the UN protection of civilians’ site in Bentiu have discussed how best to contribute to the peace process and political effectiveness. A key outcome was the formation of a joint advocacy group with the mandate of reuniting civilian organisations and promoting the kind […]

