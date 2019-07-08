Alwihda Info
Niger: African Development Bank President attends historic African Union summit, decries child marriage


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Juillet 2019


The president of the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org), Akinwumi Adesina joined continental leaders in Niger for an African Union summit which saw the official launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement – the world’s largest free trade area since the formation of the World Trade Organization. The agreement, ratified in April, will cover […]

