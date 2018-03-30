Nigeria: #PeaceWriteNow Writing Contest

2018 marks the 20th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The Agreement, ratified in both Ireland and Northern Ireland in May 1998, has played a very significant role in creating peace on the island of Ireland since that time. This year the Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria undertook the #Road2Peace programme in collaboration with Likeminds. […]

2018 marks the 20th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The Agreement, ratified in both Ireland and Northern Ireland in May 1998, has play...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...