Nigeria Rugby Football Federation donates Food Palliatives to Players


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Mai 2020


Federation president; Kelechukwu Mbagwu said palliatives became necessary due to the difficulties players are passing through in the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Liason Officer of the Ministry of Youth & Sports; Ikana Mbora presented the palliatives to players at the National Stadium in Lagos. NRFF (https://TheNRFF.com/) Players Representative and Board Member; Gbenga Adeniran says the support […]

