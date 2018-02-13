Nigeria and Namibia’s young artists called to ‘Give art life’ and enter 2018 L’Atelier art com petition

The L’Atelier art competition is one of the longest-running and most prestigious visual arts competitions on the African continent. It was established in South Africa 33 years ago, but in recent years has been expanded to include a number of other African countries in order to reach more young artists and further the unparalleled opportunities […]

