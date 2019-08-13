Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria introduces Meningitis A Conjugate Vaccine into Routine Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Schedule


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Nigeria has introduced the Meningitis A Conjugate Vaccine into the routine Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) schedule. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at the Area 2 Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) on 09 August, 2019, the Executive Director (ED) of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib said, “Men A remains a major global […]

Nigeria has introduced the Meningitis A Conjugate Vaccine into the routine Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) s...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 13 Août 2019 - 08:37 Journée mondiale des éléphants au Gabon

Mardi 13 Août 2019 - 08:36 Update on Ebola drug trial: two strong performers identified

Mardi 13 Août 2019 - 08:34 Journée mondiale des éléphants au Gabon

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/08/2019

Tchad : trois départs dans le nouveau gouvernement de Déby

Tchad : trois départs dans le nouveau gouvernement de Déby

Tchad : Islamic Relief distribue de la viande aux familles pour l'Eid-el-Adha Tchad : Islamic Relief distribue de la viande aux familles pour l'Eid-el-Adha 12/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : trois départs dans le nouveau gouvernement de Déby

12/08/2019

Tchad : Chamsal Houda, la philanthrope devenue ministre

12/08/2019

Tchad : Mahmoud Youssouf Khayal, nouveau ministre de la Santé publique

12/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "les gens ont menti au président. Que Dieu châtie ceux qui ont contribué" (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

ANALYSE - 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet 02/08/2019

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019