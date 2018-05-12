Nigeria’s Lassa fever outbreak contained, but continued vigilance needed

With six weeks of declining numbers and only a handful of confirmed cases reported in recent weeks, the critical phase of Nigeria’s largest-ever Lassa fever outbreak is under control, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, Nigeria is endemic for Lassa fever and people could be infected throughout the year, making continued efforts to […]

