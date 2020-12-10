Nobel Week Dialogue: Africa’s recovery from COVID-19 will depend on its ability to mobilize resources – Adesina

Africa’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on the continent’s ability to mobilize resources, African Development Bank ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)) President Akinwumi Adesina said on Wednesday. Adesina was speaking during Nobel Week Dialogue, a prelude to the main event where prizes are awarded to global leaders in literature, peace, economics and other fields. The theme of […]

Africa’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on the continent’s ability to mobili...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...