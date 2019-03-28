Norway increases funding for humanitarian efforts in the wake of Cyclone Idai

The UN has asked for a substantial increase in funding for the humanitarian response to Cyclone Idai. ‘The needs are huge. Norway is therefore increasing its support for humanitarian efforts in the wake of the cyclone to a total of NOK 47 million,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide. The damage caused by […]

