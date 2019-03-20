Norway provides humanitarian assistance to Mozambique

‘The humanitarian situation in parts of Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe is precarious after the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai. Norway is now providing NOK 6 million in humanitarian aid to those affected by the cyclone, and will consider providing additional support. Norway’s support is being channelled through the World Food Programme,’ said Minister of Foreign […]
