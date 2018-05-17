Official Launch of the Preparations for the Africities 2018 Summit

United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) ([www.UCLGA.org](http://www.uclga.org/)) and the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Municipal Councils (AMPCC) launched the 8th edition of the Africities Summit on May 15, 2018, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Rabat, Morocco. The Summit will take place from November 20-24, 2018 in Marrakesh, […]

