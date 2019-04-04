On the Occasion of the Republic of Senegal’s National Day (Statement by Michael R. Pompeo)

Statement by Michael R. Pompeo On behalf of the United States, I extend my sincere congratulations to the people and Government of Senegal as you celebrate your 59th anniversary of independence. We congratulate Senegal for your steadfast commitment to peace and promotion of democratic values, as shown by your recent presidential elections. Senegal is a […]

