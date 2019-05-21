Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Oral statement to Parliament on the Ebola crisis in DR Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Rory Stewart Ebola is back, this time in the eastern DRC. It is the largest outbreak in the country’s history, the second largest in the world, and the first in a conflict zone. So far 1,209 people have died. And we must do much more to grip this situation. This is not a simple […]

By Rory Stewart Ebola is back, this time in the eastern DRC. It is the largest outbreak in the country’s history, the second largest in the world, and the first in a conflict zone. So far 1,209 people have ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...