Orange Digital Ventures invests in Africa’s Talking, leading distributor of mobile communication and payment APIs to d evelopers


27 Avril 2018


Orange Digital Ventures ([www.DigitalVentures.Orange.com](http://www.digitalventures.orange.com/)) Africa, the Orange ([www.Orange.com](http://www.orange.com/)) investment fund’s new initiative for Africa launched last June, is proud to announce its first investment, helping Africa’s Talking (https://AfricasTalking.com) to raise $8.6 million alongside the IFC World Bank and Social Capital. Based… Read more on https://orange.africa-newsroom.com/press/orange-digital-ventures-invests-in-africas-tal...

