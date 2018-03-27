Orange aims to become a key player in energy transition in Africa and extends its services to five new countries

At the Africa CEO Forum, which is currently being held in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Orange ([www.Orange.com](http://www.orange.com/)) confirms its desire to become a key player in the energy transition sector in Africa, by providing services directly to the general public or as a wholesaler to public operators. Orange already provides a service offering rural populations access […]

At the Africa CEO Forum, which is currently being held in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Orange ([www.Orange.com](...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...