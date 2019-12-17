Alwihda Info
Orange and GIZ form strategic alliance to enhance digital employability of 20.000 young people in Africa and the Middle East


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Today, Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Africa and Middle East (www.Orange.com), and Kathinka Kurz, Head of the Development Partnerships Program with the private sector (develoPPP.de) at the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, signed a partnership agreement to develop the digital skills of 20.000 young people in 14 countries in the Africa and Middle […]

