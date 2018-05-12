Orange et l’Institut français signent un partenariat pour promouvoir l’accès des films dans les sall es du réseau culturel français à l’étranger

L’Institut français ([www.InstitutFrancais.com](http://www.institutfrancais.com/)) et Orange ([www.Orange.com](http://www.orange.com/)) s’engagent dans un partenariat afin de promouvoir l’accès aux films en salles, dans le réseau culturel français à l’étranger. La première opération sera consacrée à un cycle de 4 films de réalisatrices africaines, portés à l’écran en avant-première… Read more on https://orange.africa-newsroom.com/press/orange-et-linstitut-francais-signent-un-partenariat-pour-pro...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...