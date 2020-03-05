Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

“Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Will Help Stabilize the Oil Market even with Coronavirus concerns”, African Energy Chamber Says During Discussion with Deutsche Welle


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mars 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As oil prices sank about 14 percent last week alone and the Brent hit a twelve-month low on the back of the coronavirus outbreak, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is meeting in Vienna this week to help stabilize the market. Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) Nj Ayuk was on Deutsche […]

As oil prices sank about 14 percent last week alone and the Brent hit a twelve-month low on the back of the coronavirus outbreak, the Orga...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/03/2020

Tchad : concertations à Biltine pour la levée de la grève des commerçants

Tchad : concertations à Biltine pour la levée de la grève des commerçants

Tchad : enterrement d'un enfant à Abéché, mort asphyxié par du gaz lacrymogène Tchad : enterrement d'un enfant à Abéché, mort asphyxié par du gaz lacrymogène 04/03/2020

Populaires

Tchad : décret de promotion de 24 fonctionnaires de police

04/03/2020

Idriss Déby : "Certains tchadiens qui ont des postes travaillent comme des coopérants"

04/03/2020

Tchad : recrutement en remplacement numérique dans le corps de la police (décret)

04/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le championnat de football de Gagal 2020 est lancé
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2020 - Aristide Sélleson

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

ANALYSE - 29/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Préfecture, difficultés de prise de rendez-vous sur internet : Le juge des référés peut ordonner le placement d’un rendez-vous

Préfecture, difficultés de prise de rendez-vous sur internet : Le juge des référés peut ordonner le placement d’un rendez-vous

Preuve de l'irrégularité des actes de l'état civil étrangers : précisions apportées par le juge judiciaire Preuve de l'irrégularité des actes de l'état civil étrangers : précisions apportées par le juge judiciaire 27/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Samora Machel : a luta continua ! Samora Machel : a luta continua ! 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko