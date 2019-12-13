“Our defensive system makes attack easier” – Pretorius

Blitzboks forward JC Pretorius credited the defensive effort of the squad as crucial in their seven try romp over Japan in their Pool A opener at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens on Friday evening. The Springbok Sevens gave Japan nothing on attack and defended with great discipline, forcing the Japanese into errors, which was turned […]

Blitzboks forward JC Pretorius credited the defensive effort of the squad as crucial in their seven try romp over Japan in their Pool A opener at the HSBC Cape ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...