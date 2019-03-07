Alwihda Info
Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) advances First Financing Project in Chad


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, has committed $10 million to support the introduction of off-grid solar kits and appliances in Chad. OPIC’s loan will help FinLux Ellen Sarl distribute solar kits and appliances to individuals, schools, health clinics and small businesses in Chad, providing them with an affordable […]

Tchad : 541 personnes opérées gratuitement des yeux à Bongor

Tchad : le développement d'un pastoralisme résilient pour renforcer la paix

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu'on mette fin à notre malheur"

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

