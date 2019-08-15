Alwihda Info
Oyo Discovery is a Game Changer for Congo and the African Content


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The recent onshore discovery made in the Delta de la Cuvette deposit in the Republic of Congo is a game changer for Congo and Africa. The discovery was announced on August 10th by SARPD Oil and PEPA, a Congolese consortium working as operators on the Block. Early projections indicate that the discovered deposits could produce […]

