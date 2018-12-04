Parliament approves the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies has welcomed the ratification of the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by Parliament. The AfCFTA was launched during an Extra-Ordinary Summit of African Union Heads of State and Government on 21 March 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda. South Africa signed the Agreement during […]

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies has welcomed the ratification of the Agreement establishing the African Continental ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...