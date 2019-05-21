Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Peter Eriksson travels to Tanzania and Mozambique


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Sweden has extensive development cooperation with both of these countries, and has been committed to helping them combat poverty since they gained independence. During his visit, Mr Eriksson will meet a range of actors, including government representatives, human rights defenders, civil society organisations and multilateral actors. In Tanzania, Mr Eriksson will visit a number of […]

Sweden has extensive development cooperation with both of these countries, and has been committed to help...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...