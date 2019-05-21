Peter Eriksson travels to Tanzania and Mozambique

Sweden has extensive development cooperation with both of these countries, and has been committed to helping them combat poverty since they gained independence. During his visit, Mr Eriksson will meet a range of actors, including government representatives, human rights defenders, civil society organisations and multilateral actors. In Tanzania, Mr Eriksson will visit a number of […]

Sweden has extensive development cooperation with both of these countries, and has been committed to help...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...