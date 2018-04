Political risk remains the key consideration for dealmaking in Africa

Political risk will remain a major concern for dealmakers in Africa in 2018. According to a recent report, Resourceful dealmaking: Outlook for M&A in Africa, published by Mergermarket in collaboration with specialist risk consultancy Control Risks ([www.ControlRisks.com](http://www.controlrisks.com/)), there has been a dramatic fall in M&A activity, with declines of 25% in volume and 26% in […]

Political risk will remain a major concern for dealmakers in Africa in 2018. According...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...