Pollard, De Jager Undergo Surgery for Rugby World Cup Injuries

Springbok Rugby World Cup winners Handré Pollard and Lood de Jager are being treated for injuries sustained in the final victory over England in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. Pollard suffered a fractured eye socket during the match and was operated on in Pretoria on Wednesday. He is expected to be out of action for six […]
